One driver airlifted to hospital after two vehicles crash on Route H

By KTTN News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo individuals were injured in a two-vehicle accident half of a mile north of Troy Mills on Friday morning, May 13th. The driver of a sports utility vehicle, 66-year-old Terry Collins...

Three injured in crash on Highway 65 north of Chillicothe

Three people were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center following an accident early Monday evening four miles north of Chillicothe. The two vehicles were northbound on Highway 65 when a sports utility vehicle turned onto LIV Road 214 and attempted to make a U-turn, traveling into the path and striking the passenger side of a second vehicle. The impact caused the second vehicle, also an SUV, to skid and leave the road, strike a signpost, and overturn.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Northeast Missouri crash involving farm tractor injures 1

NEAR GREEN CITY, Mo. — A weekend crash involving a farm tractor and a pickup truck left one man with injuries. It happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday on Highway 129, one mile south of Green City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a farm tractor driven by Timothy...
GREEN CITY, MO
Altamont man injured in DeKalb County crash

The driver of a pickup received minor injuries when the vehicle he was driving traveled off a rural DeKalb County road early Monday evening and overturned onto its passenger side, striking a fence. Sixty-five-year-old Carl Uthe of Altamont was taken by EMS to Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph. The...
ALTAMONT, MO
Big rig overturns on Highway 46 injuring driver

A truck driver from Sheridan, in northwest Missouri, was injured Monday when the Freightliner big rig he was driving traveled off Highway 46 and overturned in Harrison County two miles west of Hatfield. Injuries were serious for 57-year-old John Steinman who was taken by ambulance to Ringgold County, Iowa Hospital...
HATFIELD, MO
Missouri man injured after semi overturns

HARRISON COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before noon Monday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Freightliner driven by John L. Steinman, 57, Sheridan, Mo., was eastbound on MO 46 two miles west of Hatfield. The vehicle traveled off the...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Pickup and car collide on Business 36 in Hamilton injuring two

Two teenagers from Kidder were among three people injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Hamilton in Caldwell County. The crash occurred as a pickup containing the teenagers was crossing Highway 36 when the driver allegedly failed to yield for a westbound car. Both of the vehicles were demolished when they collided on Business 36.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Motorcycle crash injuries Kirksville man

A Kirksville resident received serious injuries when the motorcycle he was operating overturned on Highway 63 in southern Macon County. Twenty-three-year-old David Sizemore was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. The crash happened late Saturday afternoon on Highway 63 near Excello as the Southbound motorcycle went off the left side...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Two vehicle occupants die in weekend crash

ADAIR, MO – Brashear residents were reportedly not wearing safety devices during a fatal crash Satruday morning. Highway Patrol says they responded to Route J two miles north of Adair where the vehicle, driven by Charles Patchin, 54, ran off the east side. The vehicle became airborne, and hit a river embankment, ejecting Patchin, and a passenger, Robert Patchin, 80.
BRASHEAR, MO
Troopers Investigating Serious Motorcycle Accident Overnight

Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred late Saturday evening. At 9:53 last evening, rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company along with New Castle County Paramedics responded to Old Baltimore Pike at Aspen Drive for reports a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Initial reports from...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes

BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) Multiple people were seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes on Saturday. Benton County A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash. 45-year-old Corey Wheeler was driving along Macks Camp Ave. on Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle. He then overcorrected and overturned. Wheeler was seriously hurt The post Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Old Baltimore Pike

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Old Baltimore Pike last night. On May 14, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., a 2019 Honda Ruckus (Moped) driven by a 40-year-old-man of Newark, DE, was traveling eastbound on Old Baltimore Pike and was approaching the intersection at Aspen Drive. A 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old man of Newark, DE, was traveling westbound on Old Baltimore Pike and was also approaching the intersection at Aspen Drive. The Honda Accord then entered the left turn lane and came to a complete stop before attempting to turn onto Aspen Drive. The Honda Accord then turned left and crossed into the path of the Honda Ruckus. The driver of the Ruckus laid the vehicle down on its right side, and it began to slide across the roadway. The Ruckus then collided with the right side of the Honda and came to rest at this location. The Honda Accord continued a short distance before coming to rest on Aspen Drive.
NEWARK, DE
Redding Teen Taken to Hospital Following Rollover Crash

RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – A Redding teen was taken to the hospital following a rollover accident on Thursday. According to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year old Sayuri Meadows was traveling on Highway 169 and lost control going around a curve at approximately 7:30 in the morning. After overcorrecting, the car rolled into the ditch, landing on its roof.
REDDING, IA
Northeast Missouri truck driver hurt in rollover crash

NEAR BARING, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver was badly hurt Friday after losing control of his Freightliner. It happened at 11:30 a.m. on Highway 15, three miles south of Baring. State troopers say Ronald Shumaker, 71, of Knox City, ran his truck off the right side of...
BARING, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Pickup and farm tractor collide on Highway 129

A Branson resident was hurt Saturday afternoon south of Green City when a pickup truck collided with a farm tractor. The driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Jerold Robertson was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with moderate injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 53-year-old Timothy Harrelson of Milan, was not reported hurt.
GREEN CITY, MO
Woman In Serious Condition After Smyrna House Fire Saturday

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that Saturday afternoon’s residential fire in Smyrna was an accident according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Citizens’ Hose Company responded to 9-1-1 reports of smoke coming from a house in the unit block of Shortly...
SMYRNA, DE
Missing Pennsylvania woman found and safe

SOUTH COATESVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Pennsylvania woman. She has since been found as of Monday, May 16. State Police say 32-year-old Laura Pearce was last seen on the first block of Bay Street in South...
COATESVILLE, PA
Troopers Report Three Weekend Arrests

State Troopers report three arrests in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday at about 4:10 pm in Linn county, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Adam C Quartier of Warrenville, IL for alleged DWI. He was processed and released. Sunday at about 1:30 am in Linn County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Corey R...
LINN COUNTY, MO

