East Idaho Eats: Business brings delicious, refreshing drinks from different cultures

Dennis Boyd Call, 87, of Bedford, Texas, and formerly of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his Bedford home on May 13, 2022.He was born November 11, 1934 to Ellis Heber Call and Lida Perry Call in Rigby, Idaho. He married his high school sweetheart, Connie Wheeler, on August 7, 1953 in the Idaho Falls temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they raised six children. Dennis and Connie served their family, their neighbors, their communities, and their church throughout their lives. Dennis had a long career as a well-respected financial planner, and spent his retirement years as a prolific author. Connie preceded Dennis in death, passing away on September 23, 2016.Dennis was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister, and one son-in-law. He is survived by one brother and one sister, as well as by children Camielle Call of Sitka, Alaska, Bruce Call (Patti) of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Denalee Chapman (Brad) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Michael Call (Shannon) of Richmond, Missouri, Jennilyn Eckersley (Noel Abe) of Longmont, Colorado, and Darryn Call (Blanca) of Houston, Texas, along with 23 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren (soon to be 38).Services in Texas will be at 11:00 am, preceded by a viewing beginning at 9:00 am on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Bedford First Ward building, 5312 Bransford Road, Colleyville, TX 76034. Services in Idaho will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022, with a viewing at 9:30 am at the Idaho Falls Central Stake Center, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive. Dennis will be interred next to Connie in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.

