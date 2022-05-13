East Idaho Eats: Business brings delicious, refreshing drinks from different cultures
By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
REXBURG — From different lemonades to creamy fruit drinks, to special exotic juices — a new business in Rexburg aims to quench your thirst. Shaka Juice, a yellow drink shack, is located by the railroad tracks on 250 West Main Street in the Wolfe Lighting & Accents parking lot. The products...
With May and June being the biggest months in the United States for high school and college graduation ceremonies, pranking is something we'll be hearing a lot about in the coming weeks. The Gem State is no exception, as a recent prank involving Vaseline at a southeast Idaho school resulted in a delay of classes.
The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Spring chinook are continuing to make an impressive showing at Bonneville Dam. More than 62,500 adult springers have been counted in the dam’s fish ladder this month. That includes nearly 13,500 last Tuesday alone and more than 7,000 last Wednesday. The season total, from March 15 through May 9, is more than 72,000.
POCATELLO — Quail Ridge Assisted Living, a premier senior living community, was recently named a 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Assisted Living Community. The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data. The ratings are based on such factors as community and activities, food and dining, caregiving and management, and staffing for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii.
MOOSE, Wyoming — Phase two of the Snake River Gateways project will soon begin on the north side of Jackson Lake Dam in Grand Teton National Park. The National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation are working in partnership on this multi-year project to improve river access points along the Snake River. The project will enhance the visitor experience, improve safety, restore the resilience of riparian areas, improve infrastructure, and emphasize accessibility for all.
IDAHO FALLS – Lisa Werner began selling tacos out of a little cart in Idaho Falls more than a year ago. Today, she’s the owner of a new restaurant, and tacos are only part of it. U Down Hayn Hotplate opened on April 2 in a food truck...
She is a great dog but she needs to be adopted into a calm home. Molly needs an experienced dog owner (no first-time pet owners) and shouldn’t go to a house with cats or small dogs. Molly does great with kids who are calm. If you decide you might...
Swimmers in Ammon got really cold feet, but a warm heart, for a good cause Saturday. The Ammon pool held their second-ever "freezing for a reason" opening pool event.
Low over our area will lay down some potential for storm development in the day today. We've had overnight showers and storms and more isolated moments of rough weather are expected 30-40% chances into the afternoon for Rexburg and Idaho Falls. Better chances for severe pop-up storms exists to the north and south along the Utah border. You'll have some gusty winds 20-30 mph, and gustier amongst storms this afternoon with chances for small hail, lightning and downpours. Please take measures to travel safely during storms with decreased visibility and pull over if necessary.
Dennis Boyd Call, 87, of Bedford, Texas, and formerly of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his Bedford home on May 13, 2022.He was born November 11, 1934 to Ellis Heber Call and Lida Perry Call in Rigby, Idaho. He married his high school sweetheart, Connie Wheeler, on August 7, 1953 in the Idaho Falls temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they raised six children. Dennis and Connie served their family, their neighbors, their communities, and their church throughout their lives. Dennis had a long career as a well-respected financial planner, and spent his retirement years as a prolific author. Connie preceded Dennis in death, passing away on September 23, 2016.Dennis was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister, and one son-in-law. He is survived by one brother and one sister, as well as by children Camielle Call of Sitka, Alaska, Bruce Call (Patti) of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Denalee Chapman (Brad) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Michael Call (Shannon) of Richmond, Missouri, Jennilyn Eckersley (Noel Abe) of Longmont, Colorado, and Darryn Call (Blanca) of Houston, Texas, along with 23 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren (soon to be 38).Services in Texas will be at 11:00 am, preceded by a viewing beginning at 9:00 am on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Bedford First Ward building, 5312 Bransford Road, Colleyville, TX 76034. Services in Idaho will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022, with a viewing at 9:30 am at the Idaho Falls Central Stake Center, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive. Dennis will be interred next to Connie in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.
The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls. The city of Idaho Falls has hired eastern Idaho native Christian Ashcraft as the new Economic Development Administrator. Ashcraft was selected to fill the vacancy created when former Administrator Dana Briggs left to take a position...
BLACKFOOT – Incumbent Julie VanOrden of Pingree is being challenged by Jerry Bingham of Blackfoot in the race for District 30 senator. The winner of the Republican primary will face off with Democrat Dave Archuleta of Pocatello in the November election. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each...
The drive from Swan Valley to Victor may be the most breathtaking in Idaho. Only in Your State has a story about the scenic drive. I came across this post last weekend. The writer suggests that when you get to Victor, you continue on to Wyoming. It will be a great overnight trip.
Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Interstate 15 is closed from milepost 119 to milepost 135, Idaho Falls to Roberts. The Idaho Transportation Department says to look out for blowing dust. Visibility is reduced. You can get updates HERE. The post Portion of I-15 closed appeared first on Local News...
The National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC) announced Monday three Idaho schools have been selected to receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Republican voters in eastern Idaho may feel like they’re experiencing deja vu when they cast their May 17 primary ballots for the 2nd Congressional District, which includes a repeat match-up between longtime incumbent Rep. Mike Simpson and challenger Bryan Smith. Simpson, 71, and Smith,...
