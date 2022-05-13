ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian board recommends rejection of Baffinland bid to mine more iron

May 13 (Reuters) - A Canadian review board on Friday recommended the government reject Baffinland Iron Mine Corp’s request to double production at its Mary River iron ore mine on Nunavut’s Baffin Island, a C$1.3 billion project that has divided the Inuit community and raised environmental concerns.

The Nunavut Impact Review Board’s decision is expected to heavily influence the federal Ministry of Northern Affairs, which will make a final ruling later this year. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Gloria Dickie and Costas Pitas; Editing by Chris Reese)

