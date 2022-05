LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) UPDATE MAY 15, 2022, at 2:52 p.m.— The Orange County Sheriff's Department says that six total people were shot inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. on Sunday. Four of the victims have been critically wounded, one victim has minor injuries, and one victim was found dead on the scene, according The post Six people shot inside Southern California church, one dead appeared first on KION546.

LAGUNA WOODS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO