The Kansas City Chiefs are currently projected to have 12 total picks in the 2023 NFL draft. The Chiefs hold all seven of their own 2023 NFL draft picks, but they also have fourth and sixth-round draft picks from the Dolphins in the Tyreek Hill trade. They were previously projected to receive two compensatory picks in 2023 as well, but they’ve now added a third compensatory pick to the equation after Melvin Ingram signed with Miami.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO