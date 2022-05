In 1950, as an 18-year-old commuting daily from Long Beach to USC in downtown L.A. in a 1947 Oldsmobile station wagon woody before moving onto campus, I listened raptly over radio KMPC to Teresa Brewer sing "Music, Music, Music." And Billie Eckstine sing My Foolish Heart. And the four Ames Brothers sing Rag Mop. KMPC because Dick Whittinghill was the morning DJ and he'd sung with the Pied Pipers quartet during the fabled Tommy Dorsey/Sinatra years ("I'll Be Seeing You", "I'll Never Smile Again", "There Are Such Things"). I loved Sinatra partnering with the Pied Pipers. But in 1942 Frankie, just 26, said "I've been hosed by that trombone once too often" and quit Dorsey to start singing solo. And Tommy said, "I hope he falls on his ass."

