Tulip Time comes to close with end of annual tulip sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A commissioning ceremony was held Saturday, May 14, for a ship named in honor of a black Marine from Topeka. The ceremony was held Saturday in South Carolina for the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., which will be a guided-missile destroyer part of the pacific fleet. The destroyer will be led by Commander Daniel Hancock with 32 officers and 297 enlisted personnel assigned to the ship. The ship’s motto is said to be “Into the Tiger’s Jaw,” which was often used by Petersen to show courage and spirit in the face of social injustice and danger.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO