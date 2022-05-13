ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Tulip Time comes to close with end of annual tulip sale

By Tori Whalen
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bulbs from 2022′s tulip time in Shawnee co. went on sale for a limited time only on Friday, May 13, officially bringing Tulip Time to a close. Starting at 9 a.m. crowds picked up the...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Two-year traffic reduction starts on I-70 as Polk-Quincy work begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes are reduced on I-70 as preliminary work begins on the massive Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will be deck patching on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct and repairing bridges over the railroad tracks and SE Adams for the next two years. Eastbound...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Commissioned destroyer ship named in honor of Topeka Marine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A commissioning ceremony was held Saturday, May 14, for a ship named in honor of a black Marine from Topeka. The ceremony was held Saturday in South Carolina for the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., which will be a guided-missile destroyer part of the pacific fleet. The destroyer will be led by Commander Daniel Hancock with 32 officers and 297 enlisted personnel assigned to the ship. The ship’s motto is said to be “Into the Tiger’s Jaw,” which was often used by Petersen to show courage and spirit in the face of social injustice and danger.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shawnee County, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Shawnee County, KS
Lifestyle
City
Topeka, KS
WIBW

Community makes a big splash for Special Olympics Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community made a big splash Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics athletes. Community members were joined by officials from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the athletes themselves. The event is called “Solar Splash” and was held at the Midwest Health Aquatic...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Child playing with lighter blamed for Wabash Ave. fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say live ammunition and welding gas kept firefighters on edge as they battled a large structure fire in the Oakland Neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says crews were called to 1032 NE Wabash at 12:12 p.m. Monday on reports...
TOPEKA, KS
gardnernews.com

Grass carp released in Gardner Lake

Mike Rankin releases young grass carp to Gardner Lake with the help of Ryan Mueller. Curious onlookers include Audry Larson, River Hind and Juneau Hind Photo courtesy of Amy Heaven. Amy Heaven. On May 6, the Gardner Lake Association added another 500 hungry grass carp to the lake’s population in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Tulip Time#Wibw#Shawnee Co
WIBW

Sabetha WWII veteran celebrates big century milestone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II veteran hit a big milestone on Monday, May 16. Edward Garber, Sr., turned 100 years old Monday. His family celebrated with open house on Sunday, May 15, at the Vet’s Club in Sabetha. Garber served with the Army in the Pacific...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Heights graduates say adversity prepared them for their futures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights High School seniors marched out of Exhibition Hall, and rounded a corner behind the stage and into Landon Arena. The Sunday path into their commencement ceremony at Stormont Vail Events Center might have been the straightest path followed in a high school career that saw sophomore year cut short by a pandemic, junior year balancing remote and altered schedules, and senior year shifting, finally, to a new normal.
SHAWNEE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: La Estrella celebrates opening new Lawrence location

The owners of La Estrella, the restaurant and tienda mexicana, held a grand opening Friday to celebrate opening their new, larger Lawrence location. Raul and Adany Perez, originally from Querétaro, Mexico, opened La Estrella about 19 years ago in hopes of bringing Hispanic products to Lawrence’s growing Hispanic community, according to the store’s website.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

VIDEO: The lunar eclipse begins in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of their most difficult schedules in recent franchise history. Our Jared Koller and Neal Jones give a week-by-week breakdown of the Chiefs' 2022 opponents. A few thousand people without power as storms move through Kansas City Sunday morning. Updated: 7 hours ago. As storms...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Clarence “Butch” Lavin

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Clarence “Butch” Lavin met a lot of people in his line of work, but investigators have yet to find the one who took his life in his Shawnee Co. home, and left two boys without a father. “He was a fun person,” his son...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
inkansascity.com

Explore Frank Lloyd Wright’s KC Bott House with Documentary Maker Michael Miner

Throughout the late Frank Lloyd Wright’s career, he built over 500 structures that earned him the title of “the greatest American architect of all time.”. Wright’s fans travel the country to view the architect’s buildings—approximately 400 of which are still standing, and three are located in Kansas City: the Bott House, Sondern-Adler House, and Community Christian Church.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

The University of Kansas holds graduation for Class of 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The moment KU students have been waiting for, finally arrived. “I’m a fifth year, I got to watch all of my friends walk down last year and finally i’m here getting the chance to,” said Catherine Parra. Some Jayhawks will be apart of their...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Funeral services set for Manhattan woman killed on US-24

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services are set for the 38-year-old woman who died in an accident along US-24 highway in Pottawatomie Co. Friday morning. According to an obituary on the Mercer Funeral Home’s website, Abby L. Stous will be laid to rest Friday, May 20th at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
tonyskansascity.com

KANSAS CITY GIVES RUSSIA THE FINGER!?!

Finally, a Kansas City artist takes a bold risk and shares a defiant message about the state of the world. Accordingly . . . Our perspective . . . KANSAS CITY HEART TRIBUTE TO UKRAINE GIVES THE FINGER TO RUSSIA!!!. Of course, the beauty of art is in the eye...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Tuesday forecast: Severe weather with any storms especially tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a beautiful day yesterday, today is the day to be weather aware with storms at anytime today but the main focus will be this evening when storms move in and severe weather is likely. While all hazards are possible including a brief tornado and locally...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy