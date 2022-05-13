Missing woman found in Fayetteville, Ark. creek

Shelby Ratliff was located, deceased, on Friday, May 13, 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Friday afternoon about 1:30 p.m. the Fayetteville Fire Dept recovered the remains of a woman missing since May 5 after a night out in the entertainment district.

Fayetteville PD confirm they have located and recovered Shelby Ratliff’s remains from the Town Branch Creek.

“Initial investigation leads us to believe that this was a drowning incident directly related to the severe weather last week. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ms. Ratliff.” — FPD

Originally Shelby Ratliff, 28, was last seen leaving the entertainment district at approximately 2 AM, Thursday May 5, 2022. Shelby was dropped off at a local apartment complex a short time later by a local ride share service.

