Bellefontaine Police quickly solved a hit-and-run last week. Thursday night at 8:00, officers responded to a call on the 300 block of East Columbus Avenue where a man said he heard a crash, got up, and watched a car back up and leave the scene. The vehicle that was hit belonged to him. He was able to give a description of the driver and the car before it got away. The car was a black Honda Accord.

WEST LIBERTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO