Bellator 281 results: Logan Storley becomes interim champion in lackluster split decision win over Michael Page

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Logan Storley is the interim Bellator welterweight champion whether you like it or not.

In the Bellator 281 main event, Storley (14-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA) utilized his wrestling for the duration of five rounds en route to a split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46) over Michael Page (20-2 MMA, 16-2 BMMA).

The decision came much to the disapproval of the London crowd at O2 Arena, who showered Storley with boos upon the official reading from ring announcer Michael C. Williams.

“Don’t boo me,” Storley said in his in-cage interview. “Don’t boo me for winning. I’ll see you on the way out.”

The fight overall was lackluster and grindy overall. Storley controlled Page for much of the five rounds, but was unable to muster up much significant damage, nor did he attempt a single submission. Page, meanwhile, landed isolated punches as he dipped in and out in his vintage, funky manner.

Judge David Lethaby was the descending judge, while Bryan Miner and Michael Bell sided with one another as the majority.

The interim title was implemented due to the absence of undisputed titleholder Yaroslav Amosov, who joined the Ukraine military to defend his country from the Russian invasion. His timeline for return is unclear.

After the bout, Storley referenced a rumored bout between Douglas Lima and Jason Jackson as the fight he thinks will be a No. 1 contender bout should Amosov not be ready to return in the near future.

With the victory, Storley enters a three-fight winning streak. His only career loss came to Amosov via split decision at Bellator 252 in November 2020. The bout was a grueling, grapple-heavy affair with both men visibly tired at its end.

With the defeat, Page loses for the second time in his professional career. The defeat snaps a six-fight winning streak that dates back to his only other pro loss: a knockout suffered against Douglas Lima in May 2019.

The up-to-the-minute Bellator 281 results include:

  • Logan Storley def. Michael Page via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46) – for interim welterweight title
  • Fabian Edwards def. Lyoto Machida via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:18
  • Kana Watanabe def. Denise Kielholtz via submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:03
  • Paul Daley def. Wendell Giacomo via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:09
  • Simon Biyong def. Luke Trainer via unanimous decision (29-27, 28-27, 29-28)
  • Daniel Weichel def. Robert Whiteford via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:12
  • Elina Kallionidou def. Kate Jackson via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:53
  • Oliver Enkamp def. Mark Lemminger via submission (buggy choke) – Round 3, 0:25
  • Alfie Davis vs Tim Wilde ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)
  • Andrew Fisher def. Attila Korkma via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Charlie Ward def. Alan Carlos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)
  • Maciej Rozanski def. Lee Chadwick via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Chiara Penco def. Lanchana Green via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

