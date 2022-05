Campbellsville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a report of a working commercial fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke showing from rear of the building. Firefighters searched for occupants, extinguished the fire, and provided an overhaul. No firefighters or civilian injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is believed to be related to an electrical fire near the rear of the building. There was moderate damage contained to the rear of the structure.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO