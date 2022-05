Princess Eugenie has battled with scoliosis, a curvature of the spine, and underwent surgery to correct it aged 12 - something her mother Sarah Ferguson will never forget. In a new interview with Metro, the Duchess of York spoke about her admiration for Eugenie's decision to proudly showcase her surgery scars in her beautiful open-back dress on her wedding day in 2018. "I was so proud of Eugenie in her wedding dress, showing her scar with such courage and boldness," Sarah said. "I do a lot of work for the British Heart Foundation and I often meet young children who are worried about surgery, or who have scars from their surgery, and I always tell them about my daughter and her scars. I think it helps them not to be frightened."

