ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in a carjacking incident on Jackson Street on Monday, May 16. Surveillance video provided by APD above shows the suspect, a Black male wearing green shorts and no shirt, approach a car and order the driver to get out while armed with a knife. The driver obeyed, and the suspect drove away without harming the victim. The stolen vehicle is a gray 2020 Kia Optima 4-door sedan with Louisiana license plate 200FBC.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO