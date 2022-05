LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A team of coworkers in Frankfort who have been playing the Kentucky Lottery for more than 10 years was finally able to split a winning ticket. The Kentucky Lottery said the 17 people created a pool and purchased a ticket winning the third prize in May 2 drawing, according to a release. The team would normally purchase tickets five weeks at a time for both the Mega Millions and Powerball.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO