On Saturday afternoon, Rutgers football got a commitment from Deondre Johnson, a New York athlete who is the definition of being under-the-radar. But Johnson is also the very definition of being an athlete, bringing to Rutgers football the ability to play multiple positions. As is evidenced by Johnson’s ability to play multiple sports. And while Johnson’s future is likely at either tight end or defensive end for Rutgers, the Newburgh Free Academy (Newburgh, N.Y.) recruit is also a standout on the basketball court. Last season as a junior, Johnson averaged 15.8 points per game and 11.9 rebounds per game. RelatedOn3 prediction machine has Rutgers...

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO