After six power plants go offline amid heat wave, ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy use

With high temperatures throughout the weekend creating a high demand for energy, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve power.

ERCOT said six power plants went offline on Friday afternoon and resulted in the loss of about 2,900 megawatts of electricity.

“With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need,” ERCOT said in a news release on May 13.

They’re asking Texans to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or above and avoid the usage of large appliances such as dishwashers, washers and dryers during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend.

Demand is currently at 64,000 megawatts, according to ERCOT data, and the dashboard on its website says “there is enough power for current demand.” As of 4 p.m. on Friday, 66% of thermal resources were running, along with 73% of solar and 17% of wind.

Temperatures are forecast at 95 degrees Saturday and 98 degrees Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. They’re expected to remain in the 90s to 100s through next week.

How can you prepare for a heat-related power outage?

It’s best to be prepared in case of power outages caused by the hot weather. You can monitor grid conditions through ERCOT’s online dashboard .

Oncor Electric Delivery Company , the largest transmission and distribution electric utility in Texas, says it’s monitoring this weekend’s weather and is prepared to respond to any outages. To report an outage, call 888-313-4747, text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app or select “Report an Outage” on the Oncor website. If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911 immediately.

Here’s how to handle a heat-related outage, according to the Red Cross and Safe Electricity :

Before

Keep a flashlight handy. If it’s battery-operated, make sure you have extra batteries handy or have a wind-up flashlight.

Get a battery-powered or wind-up radio.

Consider purchasing battery-powered fans.

Protect all your sensitive electrical appliances with a surge-protecting power bar.

Check for availability of cooling centers.

Keep a first-aid kit in your home and one in your car. Make sure that it includes scissors, tweezers, safety pins, aspirin, eyewash and rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide.

During

Check whether the power outage is only in your home. If it is just your house, check your circuit breaker panel or fuse box. If that’s not the problem, check the service wires leading to the house. If they look damaged or are on the ground, stay at least 10 meters back.

Remember to call your electric utility immediately to report the outage .

Stay on the coolest, lowest level of your home.

Turn off all your appliances and electronic equipment, and adjust your thermostat to prevent damage from a power surge.

Unplug major equipment, including air conditioning units, computers and televisions.

Turn off all your lights, except one inside and one outside, so that you know when power has been restored.

Don’t open your freezer or fridge unless it is necessary. A freezer will keep food frozen for up to 36 hours if the door remains closed. If an outage lasts longer than four hours, remove from your fridge and pack meat, milk and other dairy products in a cooler with ice.

Never use barbecues, camping heating equipment, or home generators indoors because they give off carbon monoxide. Never leave lit candles unattended.

After

Give the electrical system a chance to stabilize before reconnecting tools and appliances. Adjust the thermostat first. Wait 10 to 15 minutes before reconnecting all other tools and appliances.

Make sure that the hot water heater is filled before turning on the power to it.

Check food supplies in refrigerators, freezers and cupboards for signs of spoilage.

Stay clear of downed power lines at all times.

How can you stay safe during a heat-related power outage?

AARP Texas says extreme heat can be especially dangerous for older or medically vulnerable Texans.

Here’s how to prevent heat-related illness if your power goes out, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services :

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Pull the shades over all the windows and use cross-ventilation and fans to cool rooms.

If your home does not have air conditioning, look for a heat-relief shelter in your area .

Take a dip in cool water.

If you’re outside, rest in a shady area.

Cut down on exercise.

Wear sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher and a hat.

Avoid hot and heavy meals, caffeinated drinks and alcohol.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Visit adults at risk at least twice a day and closely watch them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Check with a doctor about the effects of sun and heat when taking prescription drugs, especially diuretics, antibiotics or antihistamines.

Call 2-1-1 for health information and 9-1-1 in an emergency.

According to DSHS, symptoms of heat exposure complications include:

Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Weakness

Dizziness

Nausea

Weak, but rapid pulse

Headaches

How to help a person showing these symptoms:

Get them out of the sun and heat.

Call for emergency medical services.

Immediately begin cooling the person with cold water and fanning.

