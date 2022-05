We could see an isolated storm tonight and severe storms are possible for Sunday afternoon. We could see an isolated shower or storm tonight with a low of 61. For Sunday, scattered showers and storms are possible with a high of 83. In the latest Situation Report, the National Weather Service in St. Louis says that thunderstorms are likely on Sunday through late afternoon through early evening. The main threats from any storms would be damaging winds and large hail, but the NWS says that a brief tornado could not be ruled out. The NWS says that 3 pm to 6 pm would be the biggest threat time for our area.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO