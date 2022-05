RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - “I could literally put myself in his shoes, and so I wanted to do something fun for him, you know, where he could just go out and be a kid and have fun. Jenny Peters lost her father earlier this year, and she also had a student in her third grade class who had lost their mom. While on a field trip, she had the idea to gift this child with a game card to the local arcade.

RUSK, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO