‘KKK’ scrawled in Palo Alto school bathroom, police investigating

By Aaron Tolentino
 3 days ago

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a vandalism case after an unknown suspect wrote “KKK” in the restrooms of Fletcher Middle School earlier this week, the Palo Alto Police Department announced in a press release. The two separate incidents happened on Tuesday and Wednesday, which police are calling a hate crime.

The first incident was on May 10 when a suspect wrote “KKK” on a boys’ bathroom stall, the press release said. For the next incident on the following day, the same letters were written on a toilet paper dispenser and on the walls of a separate boys’ bathroom.

Palo Alto police investigating yard sign vandalism as hate crime

Police said they believe the same suspect is responsible for both instances of vandalism. Officers are investigating the case — with help from the school administration. The graffiti was removed before officers arrived at the school around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Similar vandalism incident at elementary school

Back in January, Palo Alto police reported a vandalism incident at El Carmelo Elementary School. A press release said a suspect wrote a racial epithet directed towards Black people.

The suspect crossed out a cartoon image on the same sign that depicted two non-white children. Police also called this incident a hate crime.

KRON On is streaming live

El Carmelo Elementary and Fletcher Middle School are approximately two miles away from each other.

Fletcher Middle School is located at 655 Arastradero Road in Palo Alto. It is located roughly one mile west from CA-82 and the El Camino Real road.

