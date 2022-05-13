Onslow County hazardous waste disposal event is Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’ve done your spring cleaning and found some hazardous materials, Onslow County is hosting a residential household waste disposal event Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Onslow County Landfill.

From leftover paint to household cleaners, this waste disposal event is aiming to divert waste from the landfill and prevent hazardous materials from entering the environment.

The disposal cost is $80 per ton, with a minimum fee of 80 cents.

Some other materials they’re collecting include gasoline, pesticides and fluorescent bulbs.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office will also be here collecting prescription drugs.

This day happens twice a year – and officials say may is the busier date so plan accordingly.

“If you only have pesticides or prescriptions, then just let our staff know we will work with you to get you in and out. If you have trash and hazardous waste, the wait time is a little bit longer,” said Recycling Community Coordinator, Hollie Lewis.

They say events like this help save the landfill by keeping hazardous materials out of it, like batteries that can lead to fires.

The next collection event will be in October. To see a full list of all the materials they’re accepti ng, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.