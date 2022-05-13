Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates from Game 31

The Minnesota Wild’s season ended much sooner than anyone wanted or expected after falling in Game 6 to the St. Loius Blues. A number of things went wrong for the team throughout the series. After losing Game 1, they seemed to get their act together for Games 2 and 3. However, it would be short-lived as they lost Games 4, 5, and 6. Games 1 and 6 were by far the worst performances of the series.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO