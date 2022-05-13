ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates from Game 31

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron Civale and the Guardians take on Sonny Gray and the Twins in the opener of a three-game series at Target Field. Get...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s 3 Most Disappointing Players of the 2022 Playoffs

The Minnesota Wild’s season ended much sooner than anyone wanted or expected after falling in Game 6 to the St. Loius Blues. A number of things went wrong for the team throughout the series. After losing Game 1, they seemed to get their act together for Games 2 and 3. However, it would be short-lived as they lost Games 4, 5, and 6. Games 1 and 6 were by far the worst performances of the series.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Release 2nd-Year LB

It’s the time on the NFL calendar for subtle roster tweaks, and the Minnesota Vikings made such a move on Monday. Per John McMullen of JAKIB Sports, the Vikings released Ohio State alumnus Tuf Borland. The Vikings also announced the transaction. Borland played in two Vikings games last season,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Have a Very Unique Opportunity

After QB, corner is perhaps the most important position in the NFL. It’s thus notable when a high-end player becomes available. A few days ago, we learned that the Vikings find themselves in a unique situation since James Bradberry was cut by the Giants. Currently, the Vikings don’t have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson treating Browns offense to Bahamas trip this weekend for on-field work and team bonding

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Deshaun Watson hasn’t won over all his new Browns’ teammates yet, he should have it clinched very soon. He’s treating his offensive teammates to a trip to the Bahamas this weekend for some on-field work and team-bonding, two league sources confirmed for cleveland.com. It was first reported by NFL Reporter Josina Anderson of ‘The Crew.’
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers attempting to defy the odds in 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly 30 years ago, the Orlando Magic entered the NBA Draft Lottery with a 1.52% chance of winning -- the worst odds of any team. But they defied those odds, leaping from No. 11 to No. 1, becoming the biggest longshot to ever win and selecting Michigan star Chris Webber. Only two other teams since the weighted lottery system debuted in 1990 have had similar luck, snagging the top pick with less than 2% odds: The Chicago Bulls in 2008 and Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Release Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star

The Minnesota Vikings have cut ties with a former Ohio State linebacker. Minnesota cut Tuf Borland after it was announced that the team had signed linebacker William Kwenkeu. Borland spent one season with the Vikings after he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He only played in two games and had most of his snaps on special teams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
74K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy