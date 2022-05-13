ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Planning around rain chances this weekend

By Emily Roehler
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Friday we’re heading into a decent weekend for outdoor plans! You’ll have rain chances to plan around. Saturday will be mainly dry, warm and breezy in the Metro. We’ll reach a high of 87 in Omaha with storm chances popping up...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Total lunar eclipse tonight! Heating up again Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning clouds and a few showers, sunny skies a beautiful weather showed up for the afternoon. Temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A little cooler than the last few days, but feeling very pleasant with lower humidity. Skies will continue to clear this evening, which does mean it will cool off fairly quickly after sunset. The clear skies will stick around for the lunar eclipse, which begins at 8:25pm, with the more noticeable partial eclipse beginning at 9:27pm. The total eclipse, when the so called “blood moon” makes an appearance begins at 10:29pm and lasts through 11:53pm. Peak eclipse will come at 11:11pm, with temperatures in the 50s so you’ll likely want a light jacket if you’ll be stepping out to watch the eclipse!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s dry winter, windy spring take a toll on landscaping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The dry winter and windy spring are taking their toll on landscaping. Many trees that usually survive tough Nebraska winters are dried-up or even burnt. Diane Evans recently dropped a lot of cash at her favorite nursey. She is replacing plants that didn’t survive this past winter.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Omaha, NE
State
Missouri State
WOWT

Iowa gas prices hit record high

Sunny skies this morning with a quick warm-up, temperatures in the 80s by noon. Highs around 87 in the metro, with an isolated storm south of town after 4pm. A few storms to the S of the Metro on Saturday, more widespread rain chances Sunday morning. Westside District pairs jobs...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

A ‘haboob’ reported in northwest Iowa last night

(Radio Iowa) – An intense dust storm hit northwest Iowa in the Little Rock area late yesterday (Thursday), causing a temporary black out due to the amount of dust in the air. The word to describe this weather phenomenon was first used in the United States in 1972. “It is pronounced huh-BOOB.” That’s Meteorologist Allan Curtis of the National Weather Service office in Johnston. Fifty years ago, Arizona scientists began using the word to describe the dust storms that swept through the Phoenix area. The National Weather Service uses the term, but Curtis says most Iowans probably haven’t heard it because haboobs are most common in dry, arid regions in the southwest U.S. and western plains.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Wowt
We Are Iowa

Total lunar eclipse: Here's what it looked like in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much of the United States witnessed the "Super Flower Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse on Sunday night, and the sky cleared in Iowa just in time to create perfect viewing conditions. The sun, moon and Earth aligned Sunday night, with Earth casting a shadow on...
IOWA STATE
KWCH.com

Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa

LYON COUNTY, Ia. (KGAN) - Some incredible scenes came out of northwest Iowa Thursday. What was caught on camera is a “haboob”, a massive dust storm. These scenes from Lyon County, Iowa in the northwestern part of the state not far from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This storm...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Massive Omaha house fire leaves two in critical condition

Two people are hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning. Omaha Protestors rally downtown Saturday in support of abortion. Hundreds gathered in downtown Omaha to rally in support of abortion rights. Morning showers, drying this afternoon. Updated: 8 hours ago. After a dry start, scattered showers move in by mid-morning,...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wnax.com

Down Year for Missouri River Hydropower

Due to low runoff into the Missouri River basin, the Corps of Engineers is predicting that power production from the six main stem dams will be about seventy seven percent of normal this year. The electricity from the dams is distributed through WAPA, or the Western Area Power Administration. WAPA...
NEBRASKA STATE
rockninefourthree.com

There’s a “Kool-Aid Man” Trend That’s Causing Broken Fences in Nebraska

Sheriff’s deputies in Nebraska issued criminal mischief citations to NINE kids last week, after they ran and jumped into fences in neighborhoods. It’s a trend that was apparently inspired by the Kool-Aid Man. There’s been a series of damaged property complaints around Omaha, Nebraska recently . . ....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Semi-trailer fire on I-80 near Ashland

West Dodge Road car fire & explosion Michael Huber video submission. The Iowa Department of Human Services says last year saw an increase of more than 5,000 reports. Tuesday kicks off the start to share Omaha's "Do Good Days."
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Morel mushroom hunting stays a popular activity in Iowa

IARN — Well, it is that time of year when folks all over the state and the Midwest go out and search for the elusive little fungus, we all know as the morel mushroom. I had the chance to join one Iowa family earlier this week to find out what is so special about those little mushrooms.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Omaha Streetcar Authority officially meets for first time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The goal of bringing streetcars back to Omaha takes a major step forward. While the city is at least four years away from one, it isn’t just a big idea anymore. For everyone who doubted whether the Omaha streetcar idea would ever get off the...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy