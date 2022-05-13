Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Planning around rain chances this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning clouds and a few showers, sunny skies a beautiful weather showed up for the afternoon. Temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A little cooler than the last few days, but feeling very pleasant with lower humidity. Skies will continue to clear this evening, which does mean it will cool off fairly quickly after sunset. The clear skies will stick around for the lunar eclipse, which begins at 8:25pm, with the more noticeable partial eclipse beginning at 9:27pm. The total eclipse, when the so called “blood moon” makes an appearance begins at 10:29pm and lasts through 11:53pm. Peak eclipse will come at 11:11pm, with temperatures in the 50s so you’ll likely want a light jacket if you’ll be stepping out to watch the eclipse!

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO