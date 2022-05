MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta dominated over seven innings, Hunter Renfroe scored on a wild pitch and the Milwaukee Brewers two-hit the Atlanta Braves 1-0 Monday night. Peralta (3-1) gave up two hits and a walk while striking out 10 and retiring his final 11 batters. It was the sixth time in Peralta’s career that he struck out 10 or more batters. Brewers starters have seven outings with 10 or more strikeouts this season, the most in the majors.

