ERCOT asks Texas homes to reduce energy usage this weekend

 3 days ago
With unseasonably hot weather conditions expected this weekend across Texas and demands for electricity to increase, ERCOT is asking residents to conserve energy this weekend.

The electricity provider is urging consumers to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and avoid using large appliances, such as washing machines, dryers, and dish washers, during the peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday afternoon, six power generation facilities tripped offline resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. At this time, all reserve generation resources available are operating, the power company said.

The highest temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley this weekend will be between 93 to 103 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley, high pressure in the middle layers of the atmosphere will remain the dominant feature over Deep South Texas and the Valley over the next five days. This will produce hot temperatures and no rain for the region.

ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load. As the Independent System Operator for the region, ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects more than 52,700+ miles of transmission lines and 1,030+ generation units, including PUNs or Private Use Networks.

#Electric Power#South Texas#Electric Grid#Power Company#Ercot#Private Use Networks
