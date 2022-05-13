ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Emily's Friday evening forecast

WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was an impressive memorial in the metro Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration is hosting a...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: Early and late-day ‘storms possible...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a beautiful day on Monday...Tuesday looks much more “unsettled”... Various frontal boundaries and occasional pieces of energy aloft will combine to give much of Nebraska on-and-off precipitation chances Monday night-through-Wednesday morning...and then again on Thursday. Severe weather will be possible at times...so stay up-to-date on the latest forecast details. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible later Monday night in the far west...with another round of strong-to-severe ‘storms possible Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Morning showers, drying this afternoon

A few spotty storms south of the metro this evening, another round of showers and a few storms is likely late tonight into Sunday morning. Hundreds protest in Omaha to support abortion rights. Updated: 17 hours ago. Protestors gather in Omaha in support of abortion rights. Central Skate Shop opens...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Trailer fire on Nebraska's I-80 heavily damages payload of Amazon packages

ASHLAND, Neb. — An Amazon trailer caught fire late Sunday night on Nebraska's Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln. The State Patrol ran rolling road blocks to slow traffic as it approached the burning trailer. Westbound lanes were closed while firefighters put out the blaze. Ashland Fire, Greenwood Fire...
ASHLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
rockninefourthree.com

There’s a “Kool-Aid Man” Trend That’s Causing Broken Fences in Nebraska

Sheriff’s deputies in Nebraska issued criminal mischief citations to NINE kids last week, after they ran and jumped into fences in neighborhoods. It’s a trend that was apparently inspired by the Kool-Aid Man. There’s been a series of damaged property complaints around Omaha, Nebraska recently . . ....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Penner Bathing

West Dodge Road car fire & explosion Michael Huber video submission. The Iowa Department of Human Services says last year saw an increase of more than 5,000 reports. Tuesday kicks off the start to share Omaha's "Do Good Days."
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Semi-trailer fire on I-80 near Ashland

West Dodge Road car fire & explosion Michael Huber video submission. The Iowa Department of Human Services says last year saw an increase of more than 5,000 reports. Tuesday kicks off the start to share Omaha's "Do Good Days."
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uno#Nebraska State Patrol
WOWT

No injuries reported from car explosion on West Dodge Road

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thankfully there are no injuries from a car fire and explosion on West Dodge Road Monday. The car, apparently a Hyundai Veloster, was completely destroyed. Several people managed to get the fire. A viewer captured the explosion and mushroom cloud that erupted.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Wisner businesswoman dies in 2-vehicle accident

A Wisner businesswoman died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning. Tara Lantz, 38, owner and operator of Lantz’s Steakhouse, was a passenger in a pickup driven by her husband, Curt Lantz Jr. of Beemer when the accident occurred at 12:05 a.m. two miles east of Wisner on Highway 275. According to the Cuming County Sheriff’s office, a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Jacob Kenney of Omaha was headed westbound when it appeared to have crossed the center line striking Lantz’s 2017 Ford F-150 pickup which was headed east.
WISNER, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
FAA
WOWT

Ten-week Omaha city charter study gets underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beginning in 1956, Omaha is one of two “charter cities” in Nebraska, which means we choose the way we are governed. Every decade the city charter is reviewed, looking to keep what many call the “Constitution of Omaha” up to date. Fifteen...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Streetcar Authority officially meets for first time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The goal of bringing streetcars back to Omaha takes a major step forward. While the city is at least four years away from one, it isn’t just a big idea anymore. For everyone who doubted whether the Omaha streetcar idea would ever get off the...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Sunday Afternoon Crash Causes Power Outages In North Lincoln

A Sunday afternoon crash involving two vehicles caused some big problems near 33rd and Cornhusker. “Suspect vehicle was a silver pickup truck that apparently had left the roadway and struck multiple power poles in that area before turning into oncoming traffic and striking a vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands

West Dodge Road car fire & explosion Michael Huber video submission. The Iowa Department of Human Services says last year saw an increase of more than 5,000 reports. Tuesday kicks off the start to share Omaha's "Do Good Days."
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Experts: COVID-19 detection in Omaha wastewater can help pandemic response

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As COVID-19 cases are slowly rising again, local experts are using wastewater to help detect when our communities could see another spike. On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported more than 300 new cases of COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average of cases is now at 97, the highest it’s been since late February.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Still among the lucky ones, even after catching COVID

LINCOLN — For months on end, I have been among the lucky ones. Never got COVID.  I followed the advice of the health experts and the governor and kept my distance, sang “Happy Birthday” twice while washing my hands, limited my travel and wore a mask when out to shop or reporting at the Capitol.  […] The post Still among the lucky ones, even after catching COVID appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

A look at storms rolling through Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Western Douglas County is in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Here is a look at the damage left behind from the storm in Burwell, NE - about three hours west of Omaha. Nebraska State Patrol (NSP)...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two injured after overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight shooting leaves two people injured. Douglas County dispatch tells 6 News two victims arrived at the fire station at south 42nd and Valley needing medical attention. The shooting happened near 30th and S Street around 2:50 a.m. According to Omaha Police, the two victims...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy