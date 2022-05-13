ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR warns of hazardous conditions along the North Shore

By Nora McKeown
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning the public of dangerous conditions along the North Shore. In a press release Friday, leaders said severe storms over the past few days...

fox9.com

Water levels on Minnesota rivers climbing amid wet start to May

(FOX 9) - It was a truly phenomenal weekend with glorious sunshine, low humidity, and just a little bit of a breeze. But that was coming off a wild week with several rounds of severe weather along with heavy rain. Well, that heavy rain is now taking its toll on area waterways with many creeks, streams and rivers now around or above flood stage.
SAVAGE, MN
KEYC

Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding

LUTSEN, Minn. (KEYC) - Communities in northeastern Minnesota are preparing to deal with more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging. Near Voyageurs National Park, most docks are under water at area lakes and some 200 homes and resorts are at risk. Kabetogama Township Supervisor John Stegmeir...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rising River Levels Forcing Road, Trail Closures In Twin Cities

Originally published May 15 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are on the rise this spring, about a month later than normal. Flooding is happening in many areas in the state including the North Shore, along the Minnesota River, and parts of the Mississippi River. “It’s gone up a couple feet,” said St. Paul resident Gretchen Henke said. “My window looks out to Raspberry Island and that whole tip is under now.” Starting Monday, Water Street in St. Paul will be closed between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard in anticipation of street flooding. “We monitor the Mississippi River levels all year long....
SAINT PAUL, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
mprnews.org

Communities in northern Minnesota seek volunteers as flood waters rise

Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Most docks are under water now at...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Unsettled weather returns to Minnesota this week

Unsettled after a gorgeous Monday. Showers Tuesday, mainly south and more widespread activity with possible strong storms Thursday. A cool stretch then sets in for the weekend. Plus, an update on the river levels in northern Minnesota. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Portion of Decker Road closed until Wednesday

DULUTH, MN-- Crews will be installing new utilities on the 4300 block of Decker Road causing a temporary road closure. Beginning on Monday, May 16, the road in that area will be closed for a couple of days and a detour route will be in place. Officials said local residents...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

A tad cooler to start the new week

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Monday: With partly to mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures for our Tuesday are a tad cooler, only climbing into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s across the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 10-15 MPH. With the breezy conditions coupled with low dewpoints, most of the Northland is still under critical fire levels, especially northwest Wisconsin and the U.P.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rivers Along North Shore Overflowing After Large Rainfall

Originally published May 13, 2022 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say that the rivers on the North Shore along Lake Superior are overflowing following significant rainfall totals amid the spring snowmelt season. “Our first priority is ensuring public safety and the safety of our staff,” Ann Pierce, Parks and Trails Division director, said. “Last night’s severe storms, paired with the late-spring melt, caused rivers to flood. These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have the power to sweep away anything. Please stay safe by staying away from these areas.” There are also closures affecting Gooseberry Falls,...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Water Street In St. Paul To Temporarily Close Starting Monday In Anticipation Of Mississippi River Flooding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A road near the Mississippi River will temporarily close in anticipation of flooding in the area. Starting Monday, Water Street will be closed to vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrian traffic between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard, city officials say. Several trails have temporary closures as well. City officials are asking residents to follow posted signage, not pass barricades, and follow safety guidance. Water Street and several park areas will stay closed until Mississippi River water levels have receded. “We monitor the Mississippi river levels all year long. Temporarily closing Water Street is a standard practice by the City when the river levels start to rise,” said Sean Kershaw, St. Paul’s Director of Public Works. “We remind people to be safe and always follow all posted signs when enjoying the river.” The Mississippi River currently measures 10.54 feet and is expected to crest near 15 feet by the end of next week, St. Paul officials say. Up north, rivers along Lake Superior are overflowing following significant rains and spring snowmelt. Closures are affecting Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, Temperance River, and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say.
SAINT PAUL, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Alarming Rainy Lake water levels cause major flooding concerns

RANIER, MN -- Recent heavy rain and melt-off has caused water levels on Rainy Lake to rise by more than a foot. The NWS predicts water levels could continue to rise anywhere from 11-13 more inches between May 13 and May 20. Residents and business owners on Rainy Lake are...
RANIER, MN
CBS Minnesota

NWS Issues Flood Warnings After Week’s Heavy Rain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following days of severe weather and substantial rainfall, the National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several areas in Minnesota. The NWS says excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause the Minnesota River in New Ulm to rise, impacting Brown, Blue Earth, and Nicollet counties through the middle of next week. Other warnings have been issued for the Cotton River near Springfield, the Mississippi River at Highway 169, the Snake River at Mora, the Sauk River in St. Cloud. These rivers are expected to rise through the weekend. In St. Paul, Water Street near the Mississippi River will close on Monday in anticipation of flooding. Water levels rise near the Hidden Falls area (Credit: CBS) In northern Minnesota, officials say the rivers along the North Shore and Lake Superior are overflowing due to the spring melt and recent rain. There are closures near Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails, among others. MAP: Take A Look At NWS’s Flood Warnings Here Motorists should not attempt to drive in these flooded areas, or pass around barricades, the NWS Says.
NEW ULM, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Firefighters rescue paddleboarders 100 yards offshore of Lake Superior

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Duluth Fire Department rescued two juvenile paddleboarders who drifted 100 yards offshore of Lake Superior Saturday afternoon. Both individuals were safely brought aboard Marine 19 with no injuries at around 3:30 p.m. According to authorities, the likely reason the juveniles drifted out so...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Wisconsin DNR warns of near-critical fire danger

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger across Northwest Wisconsin. Leaders say low humidity, wind, and dryness are creating hazardous conditions in which any fire could quickly start and spread. Debris...
Bring Me The News

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in Minnesota

After three days of severe weather in Minnesota last week, another round of severe storms appears possible this coming Thursday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area of the Upper Midwest, mainly for Minnesota and Wisconsin, for potential severe storms on Thursday. It's a Day 5 outlook, so the situation remains very fluid as conditions, storm track and timing and could all change.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Two Kayakers Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two kayakers were rescued from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Saturday. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

