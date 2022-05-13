DNR warns of hazardous conditions along the North Shore

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following days of severe weather and substantial rainfall, the National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several areas in Minnesota. The NWS says excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause the Minnesota River in New Ulm to rise, impacting Brown, Blue Earth, and Nicollet counties through the middle of next week. Other warnings have been issued for the Cotton River near Springfield, the Mississippi River at Highway 169, the Snake River at Mora, the Sauk River in St. Cloud. These rivers are expected to rise through the weekend. In St. Paul, Water Street near the Mississippi River will close on Monday in anticipation of flooding. Water levels rise near the Hidden Falls area (Credit: CBS) In northern Minnesota, officials say the rivers along the North Shore and Lake Superior are overflowing due to the spring melt and recent rain. There are closures near Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails, among others. MAP: Take A Look At NWS’s Flood Warnings Here Motorists should not attempt to drive in these flooded areas, or pass around barricades, the NWS Says.

