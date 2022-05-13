Northern Dynasty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) _ Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its first quarter. The Osceola, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. The hybrid vehicle drivetrain maker posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period. _____. This story...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Security National Financial Corp. (SNFCA) on Monday reported earnings of $3.2 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. The mortgage and life insurance company posted revenue of $102.4 million in the...
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (LJPC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $2,000. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The drugmaker posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
NEW YORK (AP) _ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $111 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The...
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) _ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) on Monday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 25 cents per share. The maker of...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its first quarter. The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 17 cents per share. The technology...
HOUSTON (AP) _ San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Monday reported net income of $14.4 million in its first quarter. The Houston-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $14.9 million in the period. _____. This story...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which cut many bank holdings as the pandemic bore down on the U.S., is back with a roughly $2.9 billion bet on Jane Fraser's Citigroup Inc. even as it said goodbye to a long-time stake in Wells Fargo & Co. The company also added a $2.61...
