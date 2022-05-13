ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

La. parents look for options as baby formula shortage continues

WAFB.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE INVESTIGATORS: Truck driving experts condemn alleged action of OMV employee accused of selling i. THE INVESTIGATORS: Truck driving experts condemn alleged action of OMV employee accused...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

As temps rise, Baton Rouge doctor offers tips to beat the heat

Fatigue, fever, muscle aches, and nausea all sounds like the symptoms of COVID but they’re actually the symptoms of Lyme disease. Patients get screened for cancer for free at event in downtown Baton Rouge. Updated: May. 14, 2022 at 11:00 PM UTC. Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center offered free...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge recognizing EMS every day this week

Lutcher wins Class 3A State Championship over Berwick. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
BATON ROUGE, LA
PLANetizen

Louisiana Capital Shifting to Electric Transit

The city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana is moving toward a zero-emissions public transit fleet with three additional all-electric buses, as reported in an article in the American Journal of Transportation. “The zero-emission, smooth-riding K8M 35-foot buses were built BYD at its Lancaster, Ca., Coach & Bus Manufacturing facility. Each vehicle is equipped with a 435kWh LFP battery and can be fully charged within three hours.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Community search for missing teacher, Destiny Cooper

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Community members united Sunday in an effort to search for someone they say has been a beacon of light to the community, and now they want to return favor by being there for her in her time of need. It’s officially day twelve of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Omv#Brpd#American Rescue Fund
WAFB.com

Louisiana State Fire Marshall: Changing on the chiefs ceremony

Brian Kelly talks season opener, how he measures success in first year. LSU head coach Brian Kelly talked with FOX 8 about the season opener against Florida State and how he will measure success in his first year with the Tigers. Greater Baton Rouge State Fair announces temporary move to...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Setting Vehicle on Fire and Filing False Stolen Vehicle Report

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Setting Vehicle on Fire and Filing False Stolen Vehicle Report. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on May 16, 2022 that they had arrested a man from St. Martinville, Louisiana and a man from Youngsville, Louisiana for allegedly setting fire to one of their vehicles in February and filing a false stolen vehicle report.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
L'Observateur

National Grant to Help Louisiana Renters

The Louisiana Bar Foundation is one of 12 recipients of an American Bar Endowment Opportunity Grant (ABE) which address the unmet legal needs of the underserved communities around the country. LBF will receive a $22,000 grant to launch Good Repair, a web-based application for Louisiana renters experiencing housing habitability problems, especially common after disasters. Tenants will use the app to learn about their repair options, create legally compliant requests for repairs to their landlords, and be guided through the process of deducting from their rent the cost of necessary repairs they made on their own. The app will also provide referrals to local legal resources.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Eagle Carver

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A world champion duck decoy carver from Terrebonne Parish has a new masterpiece in the middle of his living room. It’s a life-sized bald eagle. Curtis Fabre has lived most of his life along by Bayou Terrebonne. He was born in Montegut 93 years ago. And that’s where he first learned about making duck decoys from his father.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Louisiana

Louisiana is known for many things, from its colorful celebrations and music scene to its endless supply of great food, including the Pelican State's take on barbecue. With so many restaurants serving up their take on the smoky cuisine, there are plenty of places to dig in to your barbecue favorites.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

3 proposed bills aimed to improve La. reading levels

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair announces temporary move to Ascension Parish. The Board of Directors of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair hosted a news conference to announce a temporary move to the Ascension Parish area for the fair. Brian Kelly talks season opener, how he measures success in first...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy