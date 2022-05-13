Mets C James McCann sidelined by broken left hamate bone

The Phillies are on the verge of doing something they haven't done since April 2014 -- win a series at Dodger Stadium. The Phils have put themselves in that position by taking the first two of a four-game series in Los Angeles. They beat the Dodgers, 12-10, in 10 innings on Friday night to improve their record on their current trip to 4-1. They took two of three in Seattle before traveling to Los Angeles.

