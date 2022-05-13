Mets C James McCann sidelined by broken left hamate bone

Capped by probably the biggest baseball brawl ever, between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves on Sunday, August 12th, the 1984 season was the worst for fighting in more than a quarter century. The Padres had twice beaten the second-place Braves in the weekend series and led them by...
Through his first 21 games as a Giant, Luis Gonzalez was batting .349 with an OPS+ that put him 55 points better than league average as a hitter. By any definition, he has been an impact player for the Giants. On Monday, he was sent back to Triple-A. That's just...
There are bad first pitches. And then there's what Steve Aoki did at Fenway Park on Monday night. The famous DJ and music producer tossed out the ceremonial first pitch before the Red Sox-Astros matchup and delivered one of the worst first pitches you'll ever see at an MLB game.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The timing of the Mauricio Dubón trade seemed to shock a lot of Giants fans. Dubón was playing his best baseball of the last couple of seasons and was starting to get more time in Gabe Kapler's lineups, but on Saturday morning he was sent to the Houston Astros for minor league catcher Michael Papierski.
Xander Bogaerts sounds willing to give the Red Sox a second chance. Here's hoping they don't blow it. In an interview with The Boston Globe on Sunday, Bogaerts addressed his future with the only organization he has ever known, once again sounding very much like someone who desperately wants to stay.
The Phillies are on the verge of doing something they haven't done since April 2014 -- win a series at Dodger Stadium. The Phils have put themselves in that position by taking the first two of a four-game series in Los Angeles. They beat the Dodgers, 12-10, in 10 innings on Friday night to improve their record on their current trip to 4-1. They took two of three in Seattle before traveling to Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani came into the doubleheader against the Athletics on Saturday sitting on the doorstep of history, and in the nightcap at the Oakland Coliseum, the two-way player entered an exclusive club. In the fifth inning, Ohtani connected for his 100th career MLB homer, a two-run...
