Drivers receive earned bonuses from CPS after months of waiting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A concerned teacher sent a tip to CBS 2 worried about KN95 masks sent to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) as part of the agreement to end a five-day standoff between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union. One reason for the showdown in early January was concern for health and safety of teachers and students at a time when the Omicron COVID-19 surge was peaking. That teacher's tip indicated the masks felt different. They seemed thinner than other KN95s and were more uncomfortable. A quick online search turned up something even more worrisome for the teacher...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A day after banning unaccompanied minors from visiting Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday, in response to the shooting death of a teen near The Bean, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday she is moving back the citywide curfew for minors by one hour on Friday and Saturday nights. Lightfoot said she is signing an executive order to move the 11 p.m. curfew for children under age 17 on Friday and Saturday nights to 10 p.m. The 10 p.m. curfew on Sunday through Thursday nights will remain the same. Both the new citywide curfew and...
PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- Walk into the baby formula aisle at just about any drug or grocery store around the country, and you will see rows of empty shelves. While Abbott expects production to ramp up in the coming weeks, it's not fast enough for families in desperate need of formula and dependent on the government for financial assistance. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar met Christine Blanchard as she went on her way to give it another shot. Blanchard goes from store to store, hunting for the formula her 7-month-old granddaughter Aaliyah needs. She...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Evanston Township High School will require all students and staff to wear masks indoors starting Monday.Students and staff will have to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The new mandate comes in response to the CDC's updated High COVID-19 Community Risk Level in Evanston.The City of Evanston is not presently reinstating a mask mandate, but the city's Department of Health and Human Services says masks should be worn in public – regardless of vaccination status. Also advised are socializing outdoors and avoiding poorly-ventilated indoor settings, getting tested before a family and public event, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and following CDC isolation and quarantine recommendations.In Evanston, it is estimated that about 90 percent of people are fully vaccinated, and the focus has shifted on getting people to stay up on booster shots.Chicago and suburban Cook County are at a "medium" COVID-19 risk level. Suburban Cook County for these purposes excludes Evanston, Skokie, Oak Park, and Stickney Township, which each have their own health departments.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Groundbreaking kicks off for the new $19.5M PCC Primary Care Pavilion in South Austin. The new wellness center is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Invest South-West initiative to address the social determinants of health on the greater West Side of Chicago. A ceremony took place around 11 a.m. at the PCC Austin Street Family Health Center, 5425 West Lake Street.
Officers with the Chicago Police Department were attacked by gang members last week while trying to provide life-saving aid to people who had been shot. According to officials, two rival gangs began firing at each other just before 5 p.m. on May 10 in the 4800-block of South Ada Street. One person was killed and four others were wounded in the gunfight.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Marion Richardson, 17, is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Seandell Holliday right next to the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park this past Saturday. We learned Monday that Richardson lived with an older brother. His father is dead, and his mother lives out of state. It all highlights a bigger issue some teenagers face in problems at home. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, there is a push for parents and the community to step up. Mayor Lori Lightfoot found it odd that so many teens came downtown Saturday evening without...
State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), a candidate for Chicago mayor, joins John Williams to talk about why he decided to run for mayor, the violence in Chicago over the weekend, and if he believes Mayor Lightfoot’s plan to impose a curfew will help combat crime in the city.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- In honor of National Nurses Week, CBS 2 is introducing you to some of the local nurses saving lives and making a difference in the Chicago area.Meet Sharon Munch: "We do affect everybody's life"The Oak Park native has been a nurse for 25 years and works University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Hospital. "A close friend was a mentor of mine and was a nurse so she kind of talked us, two friends to be nurses," Munch said. She takes care of patients who are battling cancer. "We do affect everybody's life that we that we do physically touch," Munch said. Meet Colleen...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a chaotic night in Chicago's Loop that left a teenager dead, a new policy will no longer allow unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The new policy goes into effect immediately. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office announced the change Sunday afternoon. "We, as a City, can not allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger," Lightfoot said in a release. A 16-year-old, Seandell Holliday, was shot and killed in the mayhem, just steps from The Bean. The teen was shot in the chest around 7:30 p.m. as rowdy crowds of young people converged downtown....
Three women who were found dead at a senior living facility in Rogers Park on Saturday have been identified. They are: 76-year-old Delores McNeely, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and 68-year-old Janice Reed, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. All three women were found unresponsive over a 12-hour span...
You've only got a few hours left to apply for a Chicago cash assistance program that would put in your pocket $500 per month for 12 months. Friday at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline to apply for the Chicago Resilient Community Pilot, an assistance program that provides lower income Chicago households $500-per-month for 12 months.
CHICAGO - Electricity consumers in the Chicago area next month will start collecting a billion-dollar break on their utility bills. It's the result of a little-noticed safeguard that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's negotiators wrote into a new law guaranteeing a certain level of income for the nuclear power plants owned by ComEd's parent company. In case energy prices spiked way up, the power generating giant would have to share its windfall with consumers.
A credit union in Austin may be running yet this year if conversations with potential mentors continue to succeed, former community development banker Michelle Collins said last week at a meeting of West Side faith leaders. “There are a couple of credit unions that are very interested in working with...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many may remember Keith Thonton, the 911 dispatcher praised for how he coordinated the response the night officers Ella French and Carlos Yanez were shot in the line of duty. Saturday night he was at the helm again when mobs of young people went to The Loop and Millennium Park and a teen was killed. Sunday Thornton posted on Facebook saying, "Chicago is in a death spiral and has quickly turned into a city that caters strictly to criminals who target the innocent. There is absolutely no accountability and there are no consequences for bad or even deadly behavior. Many parents have stopped parenting and most politicians have forced our police officers to stop policing in such a way that they should." More than 1,200 people weighed in on a CBS 2 Twitter poll asking whether the violence in Chicago has affected plans to go downtown. More than 79% said yes.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mom of the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed during chaos at Millennium Park Saturday night says he was a very intelligent young man whose life was cut too short. She said her son, Seandell Holliday, fixed computers and cell phones. He was part of a large group gathered at Millennium Park Saturday night. Seandell, a freshman at Gary Comer High School, joined a program to keep young men out of violence last year. It's called Champs Mentoring. Vondale Singleton started the program and said Seandell had a bright future ahead of him. "My heart dropped because this is...
Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June. Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets. Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) contacted building officials last week after calls from residents about their health and safety. Chicago's temperatures broke records last week.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The United States Postal Service is hiring for open positions in the Chicago area. USPS is hosting a job fair on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Englewood Station, located at 611 W. 63rd Street.A second job fair will take place on Thursday at the Grand Crossing Station, located at 7748 S. Cottage GroveAvailable jobs include seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. You can apply online at www.usps.com/careers. USPS said this job fair is part of a 10-year plan to build a more "stable and empowered" workforce. The job will include training and on-the-job support.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 27-year-old woman was attacked and robbed on a CTA Red Line train early Monday morning. Chicago police said the woman was riding the CTA train, in the 200 block of South State Street around 1:30 a.m., when a group approached her. Police said there was a physical altercation and the offenders took the victim's purse. The was taken to Northwestern Hospital with cuts and bruises to the face. She is in good condition, police confirmed. No arrests have been made.
