Chicago, IL

Police warns residents, search for man responsible for attacking three women in Logan Square

By Asal Rezaei
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Police issue alert after three women attacked in Logan Square 02:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Women in logan square remain on edge. A man wanted for a series of attacks is still on the loose. Police say he's targeted at least three women.

CBS 2'S Asal Rezaei reports from Logan Square near where those attacks happened.

Police and neighbors in this area are on high alert, especially heading into the weekend. Police say the attacker has been following women into their buildings wearing a construction vest.

The latest attacks happen within just 24-hours of each other on the same block.

Women like Gaby Ramon who live in this area say they've been constantly looking over their shoulder.

"Definitely is scary and makes me not really want to go out after it gets dark. I always want to make sure that someone's with me if I am out," she said.

The latest assault happened Saturday near the 2000 block of North Humboldt. The attacker put a black bag over a 36-year-old woman's head as she was walking into her building. He took off in a nearby alley after she began screaming.

On Friday, police believe the same man followed a 39-year-old woman into her building near the 1600 block of North Humboldt. He slammed her head into a wall before sexually assaulting her.

The victims tell police the suspect was wearing a construction vest during the attacks. His description matching a suspect in an early April attack when a man tried to force himself into the apartment of a 36-year-old woman, also in the 2000 block of North Humboldt.

Edwin Roman, a volunteer at a church nearby says he and other members have been warning women to be extra careful since the community alert came out.

"It's concerning cause it's a lot of women that come to church, a lot of young women and we let all of them know so they're aware of the situation," Roman said.

For now, women in the area say they'll be looking out for each other.

"All you can do is make sure that you're not letting anyone behind you, close the doors, make sure everything is locked up and encourage your neighbors to do so as well," Ramon said.

We've talked to several stores in the area, even some residents with outdoor surveillance cameras -- so far none of their footage has captured the suspect.

police are asking everyone to be extra cautious of their surroundings as their investigation continues.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

