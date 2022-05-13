Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting death of pregnant girlfriend

A jury trial resulted in a guilty verdict for a Washington woman last week. Washington County Attorney John Gish states that 26-year-old Rocio Gutierrez is convicted of first-degree burglary, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault, third or subsequent offense, both class D felonies. On October 28, 2020, Gutierrez and her boyfriend had a verbal argument at their home, afterwards the boyfriend left and met with a female friend. The boyfriend was sitting in the passenger seat of the female friend’s car in a parking lot when Gutierrez parked her SUV behind the female’s car. She then forcibly removed her boyfriend from the car, assaulted him, and went inside the female’s car and assaulted her, causing injury. Gutierrez then got into her SUV and used it to ram the female’s car, causing nearly $6,000 in damage. Evidence from Facebook and Tik Tok was used at trial to illustrate the defendant’s aggressive nature. Gish notes that under Iowa law, burglary includes more than just a theft and can occur when there is an assault inside a car or home. The Washington Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this case. Sentencing is scheduled for June 17th.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO