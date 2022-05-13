ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This Car Refuses to Change With the Times

By Erik Sherman
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dodge Challenger has been around in its refreshed state for years now. However, with the push for electrification and hybridization, it might not be for...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

1970 Chevy Camaro Z28 Drag Races 1965 Pontiac GTO: Video

We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic GM matchup, this time featuring a 1970 Chevy Camaro Z28 lining up alongside a 1965 Pontiac GTO for some close heads-up racing. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video clocks in at...
CARS
Motorious

1971 Chevy Corvette Is 454-Powered

This Corvette is one of just 188 made like it. The early 1970s were a great time for the American performance automobiles that we all know and love dearly. Before the oil crisis of 1973 struck the states hard, America was on top in virtually every way imaginable. Cars like the C3 Corvette are particularly memorable within the automotive enthusiast scene for their incredible speed, power, and style. That GM sports car was particularly famous and held its reputation as one of Chevy's best performance vehicles. Almost any enthusiast would love to have their own Corvette, but what if we showed you an ultra-rare example of this incredible V8-powered beast?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the Dodge Ram SRT10 Returning With a Hellcat?

The Dodge Ram SRT10 was a legendary muscle truck with a Viper V10 engine built for massive acceleration on the street. And now, it looks like Ram is building a new supertruck a lot like it, maybe even powered by a Hellcat engine. Is Ram replacing the TRX?. The Ram...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Dodge Challenger#Consumer Reports#Muscle Cars#The Cars#Times#V6 Powered#Awd#Charger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best-Selling Car of 2022

The car industry in 2021 and 2022 is nothing like what it has been, possibly ever. Shortages of new and used cars, primarily due to a shortage of microchips used in electronic and navigation systems, have hammered inventory. Popular vehicles are not only hard to come by. They are extremely expensive compared to just two […]
BUYING CARS
WXYZ

Hybrid and electric car owners furious about new taxes

Gas prices are on the rise, so you may be thinking an electric car or hybrid may be the answer. But what many drivers don't know is that in many states you may have to pay an extra tax on that earth-friendly car. A growing number of owners of these...
KENTUCKY STATE
motor1.com

Drivers keep crashing at this one specific spot

A specific spot in Seattle, Washington USA has become a bane for road users, as seen on a Reddit post supported by a video. Several cars have been crashing at one particular point of a road while exiting a tunnel and onto an intersection. Detectives from the Reddit thread quickly...
SEATTLE, WA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

104K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy