A resident of the Myrtle Avenue Apartments was arrested and charged with arson on Thursday after the Camden City complex was apparently set ablaze. According to the Camden City Fire Department, they along with the Camden City Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a fire at the Myrtle Place Apartments early Sunday, May 8. Upon arrival, one of the two-story apartment buildings was fully engulfed in a three-alarm fire. Once the fire was brought under control, 22 residents were safely evacuated and displaced from the building.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO