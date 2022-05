With heat and humidity on the rise, an approaching front will lead to a few strong/severe afternoon thunderstorms. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll go from a severe storm risk early week to blazing heat late week folks. A weak cold front will push a line of thunderstorms over I-95 during the mid to late afternoon (3 p.m. - 5 p.m.) Monday with the storms reaching the coast around 11 p.m. With plenty of building heat and humidity, several of those storms could turn severe. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts (60+ mph) along with heavy downpours and small hailstones. Rainfall totals of 0.25-0.50″ of rain are likely if you catch a storm.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO