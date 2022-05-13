Woman, toddler wounded in shooting in South Los Angeles; Suspect still at large

Authorities were searching for the suspect wanted in a double-shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. on the 1700 block of W. 56th Street in the Harvard Park neighborhood.

Los Angeles Police Department officers detailed that one of the victims, a 25-year-old female was conscious and breathing as she was being rushed to a nearby hospital. She suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

A two-year-old girl was also injured in the incident, though the injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

The two other occupants of the vehicle, a one-year old child and the father of thee two children were not struck by gunfire.

"The information we got was that it was a walk-up shooting," said LAPD Sergeant Bobby Romo, who also detailed that both victims were said to be in stable condition.

He continued to note that three suspects are believed to have been involved in the incident, which officers are now investigating as gang-related.

They were last seen fleeing from the scene on foot.

LAPD's 77th Division oversees the area where the shooting occurred, notably the division most impacted by gun violence in all of Los Angeles over recent months.