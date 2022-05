Chicago Tribune. May 13, 2022. Editorial: For the sake of Ta’Naja Barnes, Gov. Pritzker must take a hard look at DCFS leadership. Illinois was supposed to learn its lesson from the brief, tragic life of Ta’Naja Barnes. She was just 2 years old when she was found dead on Feb. 11, 2019, in her mother’s unheated Decatur home — starved, dehydrated and wrapped in a urine-soaked blanket.

