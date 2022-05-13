ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in girls lacrosse through May 12

By Lauren Knego
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago

As the state tournament draws closer, these girls lacrosse...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

South region season statistical leaders as playoffs are set to begin

The NJSIAA playoffs are set to begin. We have you covered with previews of all 20 sections, including all four groups in the South. Included in the previews are a list of the top players in every group, but we give you more information below as we list the top players in the South region in nine different categories.
SPORTS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
195K+
Followers
108K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy