Nashville, TN

Titans rookie QB Willis reacts to Ryan Tannehill’s ‘mentor’ comment

By Kayla Anderson
 3 days ago

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans are busy the weekend, holding Rookie Mini Camp Friday though Sunday at St. Thomas Sports Park. All nine of their 2022 draft picks are in attendance, including quarterback Malik Willis.

The third-round pick, out of Liberty, took majority of the snaps in practice on Friday. He was seen asking lots of questions to QB coach Pat O’Hara in between drills. And while he’s just beginning the transition from college to pro ball, he brought a cool, calm and collected attitude to the field.

After practice, Willis answered several different questions, including his thoughts on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill saying it wasn’t his job to mentor the rookie.

Willis began his answer joking around a little, acting like he didn’t know what the question was about. Then he stopped and answered it seriously.

“Man, we chopped it up,” Willis said. “It was never anything negative. Ryan’s a good dude, man.”

Willis added that Tannehill had already invited him and the other rookie over to his house and talked to them all about the process of going from the college level to the NFL.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was also asked about what he thought of Tannehill’s comment, and made it clear he

“He was genuine, he was authentic,” Vrabel said. “Everybody here knows he’s a great teammate. That (mentoring) is not his job. His job is to prepare to help us win a bunch of games and be a great teammate and help out. That was not any sort of an issue for me.”

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

