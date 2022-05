Ball had surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. After surgery, the expected recovery time had the point guard returning to the court within six to eight weeks. However, the 24-year-old has faced multiple setbacks during his rehab. Most recently, Ball said his recovery was "at a standstill," and the possibility of another surgery during the offseason is not out off the table.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO