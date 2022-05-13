ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive Township, NJ

Mount Olive over Roxbury - Boys lacrosse recap

By Will Harrigan
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Blough, Mount Olive’s first year head coach who piloted Roxbury from 2014-21, had a good first encounter with his old team. A trio of goals each...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Tuesday, May 17

No. 17 Hunterdon Central vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, TBA. Pennsauken (6-19) vs. Atlantic Tech (5-16) at Moorestown, TBA. Burlington City (0-16) vs. Cinnaminson (7-14) at Collingswood, TBA. Rancocas Valley (9-8) vs. Hopewell Valley (10-8) at Northern Burlington, TBA. In-Season Tournament. Teaneck (12-5) at Bergenfield (17-1), 4:15pm. Don Bosco Prep (17-4) at Fair...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Adrianna Green’s no-hitter propels Gloucester Catholic past Wildwood - Softball recap

Adrianna Green tossed a no-hitter with one walk and 12 strikeouts to lead Gloucester Catholic past Wildwood 10-0 in Gloucester City. Gloucester Catholic (14-4) did most of its damage early as it jumped out to an 8-0 lead at the end of the third inning before scoring one in the fourth and fifth. Emily McGinn led her team from the plate going 2-for-3 with five RBI, two runs, and one stolen base. Bella Connearney also tallied a three-run single while Brooklyn Carcaci and Hailey Molis recorded an RBI.
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Olive Township, NJ
Sports
City
Roxbury Township, NJ
City
Mount Olive Township, NJ
NJ.com

A Prep B win for Montclair Kimberley so big, Chik-fll-A stayed open for celebration

Much like his team fulfilled its promised during the NJSIAA Prep B Championship Monday night, Montclair Kimberly head coach Ralph Pacifico kept his after it. At 10:02 p.m, Montclair Kimberley walked into the Chik-fil-A on Route 31/202 in Flemington looking to celebrate. The store had a posted closing time of 10, but gracious served the freshly crowned champions, anyway.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Wall downs Matawan - Shore Conference Tournament 1st rd.

Senior Leeah Koegel went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI while sophomore Brielle Coppola pitched seven innings, gave up four hits and struck out six as 11th-seeded Wall overcame an early deficit to get past 22nd-seeded Matawan 4-2 in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Wall.
MATAWAN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Marauders#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Toms River North defeats Toms River South - Girls lacrosse recap

Caitlin Beahm, Sabrina Redding, Madi Eollo, and Kristen Redding each scored three goals for Toms River North in its 16-5 victory over Toms River South in Toms River. Toms River North (12-5) took a three-goal lead into halftime before shutting Toms River South (7-10) out in the second half 8-0. Beahm also recorded six assists.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Union County Tournament 1st round recaps, May 14, 2022

Patrick Tullo, Matty Diskin, and Brian Kramer combined for a two-hit shutout as third-seeded Governor Livingston topped 14th-seeded Roselle Catholic, 16-0, in the first round of the Union County Tournament in Berkeley Heights. With the win, Gov. Livingston (16-5) hosts 11th-seeded Dayton in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Tullo pitched 2...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

2022 boys lacrosse NJSIAA state tournament brackets

On Monday, the boys lacrosse state tournament was seeded at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s headquarters in Robbinsville. Those brackets set up the matchups for the sectional playoffs, which will kick off this week with games starting on Wednesday. Brackets are not official until noon on Tuesday.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Lakeland over Pompton Lakes - Boys lacrosse recap

Marcello Santora scored two goals with an assist and 10 round balls and won all four of his faceoff attempts as Lakeland edged Pompton Lakes, 6-5, in Pompton Lakes. Vincent Stoffel also scored two goals while Quinn McGonagle recorded a goal and an assist for Lakeland. Antonio Santora also won 12-of-13 faceoffs and scooped up seven ground balls..
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Tour of Somerville returns on Memorial Day

When hometown hero Furman Kugler crossed the finish line in 1940 ahead of Johnny Webber of Milwaukee to win the first Tour of Somerville bicycle race before a crowd of 20,000, Mayor Freas Hess told a reporter, “Maybe we should do this again next year.”. They did, and with...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Markus’ grand slam pushes Phillipsburg softball past rival Easton (Pa.)

Softball, like many sports, can be a game of inches. It was just a couple of inches – maybe two or three – that might’ve been the difference between Phillipsburg High School junior third baseman Holly Markus driving in five runs or going hitless and, more importantly, the Stateliners defeating host Easton 9-7 in their annual rivalry game Friday afternoon in Palmer Township.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
195K+
Followers
108K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy