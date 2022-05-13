Mount Olive over Roxbury - Boys lacrosse recap

Adrianna Green tossed a no-hitter with one walk and 12 strikeouts to lead Gloucester Catholic past Wildwood 10-0 in Gloucester City. Gloucester Catholic (14-4) did most of its damage early as it jumped out to an 8-0 lead at the end of the third inning before scoring one in the fourth and fifth. Emily McGinn led her team from the plate going 2-for-3 with five RBI, two runs, and one stolen base. Bella Connearney also tallied a three-run single while Brooklyn Carcaci and Hailey Molis recorded an RBI.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO