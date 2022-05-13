Albuquerque restarting neighborhood park program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is restarting the Neighborhood Park Activation program. The program, which was launched in 2020, supports events and activities at city parks.
Story continues below
- Crime: Grandmother charged in grandson’s deadly overdose released from jail
- New Mexico: New Mexico airman found dead in his home
- Trending: Farmers preparing for Rio Grande to run dry this summer
- Albuquerque : Biopark welcomes 3 new Siamangs to the zoo
Applicants are asked to describe their proposed event or program and what resources they would need. People can get equipment like tables, tents, chairs, sports equipment, and even movie screens. Applicants may also request a sponsor for the event. For more information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 1