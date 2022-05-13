ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque restarting neighborhood park program

 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is restarting the Neighborhood Park Activation program. The program, which was launched in 2020, supports events and activities at city parks.

Applicants are asked to describe their proposed event or program and what resources they would need. People can get equipment like tables, tents, chairs, sports equipment, and even movie screens. Applicants may also request a sponsor for the event. For more information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website .

