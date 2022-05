Arya Singh ’22 has had an exceptional Yale career by any measure — winner of the Francis Gordon Brown prize for academic excellence, leadership, and service to the university; concurrently attending the School of Public Health for a master’s degree as she finished up her senior year; leadership positions both on campus and off. But she says that what stands out to her is how typical her time at Yale has been: hanging out with friends, cheering at the Harvard-Yale game, attending HalloWoads (the annual Halloween dance party at Toad’s Place).

