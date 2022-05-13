ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Brookings sees no loss of life, some damage in wake of storm

By Dan Santella
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — As of around 5:00 Friday night, the city of Brookings still did not have power following Thursday’s heavy weather, according to city spokesperson Chelsie Bakken. However, shortly before 7:30, Brookings Mayor Ope Niemeyer said via text message “we are slowly getting our electricity on line by...

www.keloland.com

KELOLAND TV

Brookings continues storm cleanup

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – People across eastern South Dakota are picking up the debris left behind by Thursday’s deadly storms. That includes Brookings where trees and branches line the streets. Just outside of Brookings along Medary Avenue sits Good Roots Farm and Gardens. There wasn’t much damage here,...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Then and now: Hartford Building Center’s regeneration

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Intense weather might last just a few minutes but its impacts persist much longer. The damage can be incredible, but so can the recovery and regeneration. Hartford Building Center’s warehouse lost sides to its building in Thursday’s storm. Its greenhouse was destroyed, too.
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hundreds help to restore power after May 12 storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees of Sioux Valley Energy patrolled 6,100 miles of line in its distribution area after the May 12 derecho, said Carrie Vugteveen, vice president of public relations for the electrical cooperative. They found damage that cut power to more than 12,000 members at the height, Vugteveen said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

FIVE TORNADOES STRUCK SOUTH DAKOTA LAST THURSDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS FIVE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH DAKOTA DURING LAST THURSDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER. THEY WERE IN CASTLEWOOD, WEBSTER, LAKE KAMPESKA, LAKE ALICE AND GARY. THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE TWISTERS RANGED IN STRENGTH FROM EF-ZERO TO EF-TWO. ONE OF THE CITIES HARDEST HIT BY LAST...
ENVIRONMENT
Brookings County, SD
Government
Brookings, SD
Government
City
Brookings, SD
County
Brookings County, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cleaning up one tree at a time in Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Cleanup is well underway in communities across eastern South Dakota following last week’s damaging winds. Fiegen Tree Service in Dell Rapids hasn’t had trouble finding work this spring. “I mean it went from a nice, busy spring like you’re always hoping and...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Derecho damage means more work for busy contractors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction crews across Eastern KELOLAND are swamped with phone calls for help following Thursday’s derecho. But with thousands of homeowners needing some kind of repairs, the demand on the already tight labor market and delay of certain building materials could mean some long wait times to recover from this storm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

EAB found near Crooks, DANR says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emerald ash borer has been found near Crooks in Minnehaha County, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) said. “Potentially impacted ash trees were reported by a landowner,” said Greg Josten, DANR State Forester said in a DANR news release. “Upon inspection, DANR’s Forest Health Team confirmed the presence of EAB pupae in one of the trees.”
CROOKS, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-90 semi fire; construction at State Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Private Property
KELOLAND TV

May 12: An unforgettable storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people are saying the storm is one for the record books. Significant wind gusts marched through eastern KELOLAND Thursday evening causing widespread damage. We’ve had numerous reports of wind damage in eastern KELOLAND. From downed trees and power lines to damage to buildings....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Nice today, rain tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s around the region. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well. Overnight, clouds will start to move into the region. Lows will drop down in the 50s. Rain will start to move into the region and linger into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday with highs in the 70s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Noem activates SDNG to help cleanup

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Help is on the way for storm damaged communities. Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered South Dakota’s National Guard and the Department of Public Safety’s Wildland Fire Division and Highway Patrol to provide assistance to those eastern South Dakota communities impacted by Thursday’s severe storms.
TRAFFIC
Madison Daily Leader

Lake Herman State Park closed due to widespread damage

Three deer crossed the road at Lake Herman State Park on Saturday and District Park Manager John Bame noted another blessing. The deer were enjoying the new foliage to which they had access due to all the downed trees. With extensive damage to the park as a result of Thursday’s...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Gas leak near Bakker Park fixed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a ruptured gas line in southwestern Sioux Falls has been fixed. Around 11:30 a.m., Sioux Falls police asked the public to avoid the area of West Jordan Drive and South Holbrook Avenue after a gas line had been “severed.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cemeteries disturbed by storm in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — There were trees uprooted all over Brookings, including at two cemeteries during Thursday’s storm. Some of the trees fell on grave stones. You can also see at least five uprooted trees right next to each other in another cemetery.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rainy Tuesday; Stronger storms late week: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 16

We’ve started the week with a sunny, pleasant day. With a gentle breeze, we’ve warmed above average into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Tonight we’ll see clouds spread in from the west. With those clouds, we expect to see showers and thundershowers, but probably on the weaker side. With those showers, temperatures will remain in the 50s as an incoming low pressure system producing easterly winds.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Strong Storms Ravage The Area

An explosive line of thunderstorms with embedded tornadoes raced across eastern South Dakota Thursday night, leaving behind destructive and widespread damage. One of the hardest-hit communities was Castlewood, where a tornado hit the city around 6 p.m. Governor Kristi Noem visited Castlewood Thursday night…. Noem adds that the state has...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Residents adding up the damage in Castlewood

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Castlewood are monitoring who can come into town as residents continue to clean up from Thursday night’s tornado damage. David Johnson shared a video of the tornado moving through town with KELOLAND News. “I walked out of my apartment and I saw...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Crews assessing damage to water tower in Brandon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Brandon says crews are assessing the damage to a water tower that was damaged in Thursday’s storm. The 1.25-million-gallon composite Redwood Water Tower was under construction at the time of the storm. The damage will not disrupt current water...
BRANDON, SD
q957.com

It was a De-re-cho not a Tor-na-do

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Yesterday’s storm felt, looked and smelled like a tornado. Yet, not a single tornado siren was sounded here in Sioux Falls. If you’re wondering why, it’s because the weather event has been classified as a derecho (deh-REY-cho) by the National Weather Service. According to them, a derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath. As a result, the term “straight-line wind damage” sometimes is used to describe derecho damage. By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Governor Kristi Noem – South Dakota strong

Nature has a way of humbling us, of stepping into our lives with previously unthought power and reminding us what truly matters. That’s how I felt these past two days while surveying storm damage across much of South Dakota. But the power of the storm was not the only...
ENVIRONMENT

