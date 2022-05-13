ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Good to go Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Verhaeghe (undisclosed) will be in Friday's lineup against the Capitals, Steve Goldstein...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out of Sunday's lineup

Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Cain started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a double, two runs and seven strikeouts. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Saturday

Kiermaier isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was initially listed among the starters for Saturday's matchup, but the team issued a revised lineup with Brett Phillips starting in center field and batting ninth. Kiermaier isn't believed to be dealing with an injury, so he should be available off the bench.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Jalen McCleskey: Waived by Saints

The Saints waived McClesky on Sunday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. McCleskey will look for a new team to make his professional debut with after failing to find the field in his lone season with the Saints. The 2021 undrafted free agent is entering his age-25 season and will have a chance to be claimed on waivers by interested teams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Optioned to minors

Woodford was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 25-year-old has a 2.08 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 13 innings this year but will head to the minors with Adam Wainwright (illness) returning from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday. Woodford also had a 3.99 ERA across 67.2 innings for the Cardinals in 2021, so it's only a matter of time before he rejoins the big-league club.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

