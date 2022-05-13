ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

North Country Honor Flight begins regular schedule of flights this weekend

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Country Honor Flight, which flies veterans to war memorials in Washington D.C., resumes this weekend after a pause due to the pandemic. Since it was formed in 2013, North Country Honor Flight has taken 525 veterans to visit memorials in the. nation’s capital. Three to five flights...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
yourmileagemayvary.net

Record-Breaking Price For DC Landmark Set To Become Waldorf-Astoria

The transfer of the lease for the Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, formerly held by the Trump Organization, to CGI Merchant Group has been completed. The $375 million dollar sale was finalized on May 11, 2022. The Trump International Washington D.C. hotel closed the same day, as the new owners will re-flag the property as the city’s first Waldorf-Astoria, set to open by early summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
PLANetizen

Six-Story Parking Lot Nixed From D.C. Union Station Renovation Plans

“The Federal Railroad Administration has revised key aspects of the proposed redevelopment of Washington’s Union Station, eliminating a parking garage as part of the overhaul,” reports Luz Lazo. “The proposed expansion of Union Station — a $10 billion private and public investment — envisions a transformation of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Blossom Alert: the Peonies at Seneca Creek State Park Will Be at Peak Soon

With recent temperatures in the 80s in DC, it may feel like spring is almost over, but the Washington area still has plenty of spring flowers ready to burst at parks and gardens. One of the most anticipated: peonies. By this time next week, the mostly pink blooms at Schwartz Peony Garden in Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg should be at their fullest glory: peak bloom is expected to be May 23 to 28, says park ranger Erik Ledbetter.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
thisis50.com

DMV’s Schlish Prepares For The Release Of “Schlish World” Project

Schlish is a DC native who has made his name in the DMV music scene in 2018 with his first hit single “Clean dirty lil nigga.” Also known for his word play and lyrics, he has a fan base that is never disappointed. He refers to himself as the “voice of the city” as he says he’s earned it inspiring the youth. Growing up in NorthEast Washington, DC – it was not a easy having for him to balance music and real life situations. Schlish is unique with his sound and on top of that – he engineers his own music! He is currently working on his biggest project to date “Schlish World.” This raw and uncut project is letting us into his world as he paints a picture with words. June 3rd “Schlish World” will be released on all platforms!
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Fairfax Co. faces tough choices to save Lake Accotink from massive sediment build up.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Reporter’s Notebook: One of Fairfax County’s most popular parks is at the center of a decades-long battle over how to save it. Lake Accotink is quickly filling up with sediment that’s impacting wildlife and destroying the lake. The county has two primary plans to dredge the lake but folks who live nearby and use the park regularly have concerns about the options. What all can agree on is the beauty of this hidden gem.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Storm report: Severe weather rolls through DMV downing trees

WASHINGTON — Power outages, slick roads and rush-hour traffic jams hit the DMV Monday afternoon and early evening as strong storms swept through much of the region. Damaging winds and larger hail are the biggest threats. According to WUSA9 Meteorologist Kaitlyn McGrath, the storm picked up speed and strength...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Duprey
CBS Baltimore

BCFD Engine Companies That Lost Firefighters To Deadly Fire Receive Awards At DC Parade

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s firefighters received two awards after participating in a parade in Washington DC on Saturday, according to the local firefighter’s union. Engine 14 received an award for best-appearing engine and Truck 23 was given a judge’s award. This was the 150th anniversary of the parade, union officials said in a social media post. #BMORESBravest E14 & T23 participated in @dcfireems 150th anniversary parade today.#BCFDE14 was awarded best appearing engine & #BCFDT23 was given a judges award.During our time of need, #DCsBravest covered many of our stations so we could attend the #BCFDFallenHeroes funerals. pic.twitter.com/yGCdRw0TxQ — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734)...
BALTIMORE, MD
InsideHook

A History of DC’s Official Condiment — the One Chicago Tried to Steal

Philly has its cheesesteaks. Chicago has its deep dish pizza. And DC has its chicken wings — and mambo sauce. Some say the soul of DC is go-go music and mambo sauce. Others say, if you don’t know what mambo sauce is, you live in Washington…but you don’t live in DC. I may have grown up in Manhattan, but I’ve been in DC for three decades. I have a bottle of mambo sauce in the fridge and a back-up supply in the cabinet.Like go-go music, DC’s official sound, and the District’s official cocktail, the gin rickey, mambo sauce is the taste of DC.
CHICAGO, IL
The Washington Informer

Bowser Launches Project to Offer Free and Low-Cost Internet Access

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday an initiative that gives internet service providers free access to city-owned building rooftops if they provide low- or no-cost broadband services to households eligible for President Biden’s Affordable Connectivity Program. The post Bowser Launches Project to Offer Free and Low-Cost Internet Access appeared first on The Washington Informer.
INTERNET
Washingtonian.com

Meet Alexandria’s Most Forward-Thinking Destination

Mere minutes from the Capital Beltway and neighboring the Eisenhower Metro, Alexandria’s most dynamic and connected destination, Carlyle Crossing, is transforming Alexandria, VA for the future. The lively and vibrant community is home to three beautiful residences, all of which are connected by a unique, first-of-its kind, three-acre elevated terrace park. The terrace, situated in the center of the neighborhood, is home to two dog parks, a playground and The Pergola, a multi-use, outdoor patio that is the perfect complement to outdoor living. This luscious greenspace, amongst the rapidly growing city of Alexandria, gives residents the chance to connect with their natural surroundings while enjoying Carlyle Crossing’s incredible connectivity, convenience and forward-thinking offerings. Throughout the neighborhood, Carlyle Crossing offers sweeping views of the surrounding area including Alexandria’s beautiful, iconic landmark, the George Washington Masonic National Memorial. With this outstanding location and over 68,000 square feet of carefully curated private amenities, Carlyle Crossing is bringing a truly distinctive, luxury living experience to the Alexandria area.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Veteran#Tsa
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Ting Internet to Start Serving Alexandria Residents

For years, most Alexandria residents have had one choice for high-speed Internet service: Comcast. For at least some of those residents, a new option is arriving soon. A company called Tucows is bringing its Ting Internet service to Alexandria in the coming months. The company will be able to provide service to "tens of thousands" of locations in the city, according to a report by Fierce Telecom. "The deployment will tee it up to challenge incumbent cable provider Comcast as well as Verizon Fios, which is in the process of upgrading its copper lines in the area to fiber," the website reported.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
hyattsvillewire.com

You Can Vote for Four Route 1 Restaurants in the Annual Rammy Awards

Four eateries in the Route 1 corridor are finalists for a Rammy award, the latest sign of the area’s thriving restaurant scene. Mount Rainier’s Pennyroyal Station, Brentwood’s Little Miner Taco, Riverdale Park’s 2Fifty Texas BBQ and College Park’s Tacos a la Madre were all nominated for the award given by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, a regional industry trade group.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Parkway Deli’s Pickle Bar has Returned

The pickle bar has returned to Silver Spring mainstay Parkway Deli & Restaurant, according to a post on the outlet’s Facebook page. “Back by popular demand — PICKLE BAR is now open!” the Facebook post reads. The news was reported by PoPville earlier today. The Washington Post’s...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake In Maryland

A bakery with locations in Havre De Grace and Ocean City is being credited for having the best cake in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Rita's Delight at Desserts by Rita as the top choice for Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Person struck by train near DC metro station, police say

WASHINGTON - A person was struck by a Metro train in D.C. Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. Metro Transit Police said they received reports of a person that was struck by a train near the Brookland-CUA Station located in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. Police said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy