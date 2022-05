Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston will host the Spring Fling Shopping Extravaganza this Saturday, May 21. Vendors will be set up in EOTEC’s great room from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Shoppers can browse through items such as furniture, home decor, clothing and hats, jewelry, food and much more. The event is appropriate for all ages.

