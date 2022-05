Brylee Mesusan is often like an extra international tiebreaker rule for Boone, putting herself on second base with nobody out — before the 10th inning. The Daniel Boone senior speedster finished a perfect 4 for 4 day by leading off the bottom of the seventh with a hit and stealing second base. Mesusan eventually scored the game-winning run on Kayleigh Quesinberry’s ripped RBI single, giving the Lady Trailblazers a tough — and controversial — 4-3 win over Morristown East in the semifinals of the Region 1-4A softball tournament Monday at Boone’s field.

BOONE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO