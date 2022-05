A Wildwood man was arrested May 6 after allegedly threatening two women at the Legends Bar and Grill in Fruitland Park. The women had noticed a man, later identified as 62-year-old Thomas Alan Butzen, passed out in a car in the restaurant’s parking lot. The women told the bar owner about the man and accompanied him out to Butzen’s car. Butzen said he was going to kill the woman. The owner called the police who arrived a little after 11 p.m. The Fruitland Park officers made contact with Butzen who had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He was sweating, slurred his words and had a blank stare according to the police report. He had an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the driver’s side cup container.

FRUITLAND PARK, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO