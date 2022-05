RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — When Clara Weisheit was taking photographs in the early 1900s, she probably did not realize what a gift she was leaving for the town she loved. The abundance of photographs that were sold blindly in an estate auction in 1965 have partially found their way home. Three sets were sold, one to Rob Benson, who is the unofficial historian of the town. One was bought by another unknown local who donated them to the Jackson County Historical Society. The last group was purchased by someone in Huntington who is currently unknown.

